Search for missing Fort Hood soldier now focused on Leon River

Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing a stretch of the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. (Photo by Eric Franklin)
Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing a stretch of the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. (Photo by Eric Franklin)(KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were combing the Leon River for a second day Monday in the search for Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace almost two months ago.

About 30 volunteers from the search group were joined by Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife personnel in the search of the river, which started Sunday.

Members of the group spent the night here and resumed searching at daybreak Monday.

The volunteers were also searching in the area of FM 436.

Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

