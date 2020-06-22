Odessa’s Jackrabbits don masks to promote public health during COVID-19 pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some of the Jackrabbit statues in Odessa look a little different now.

The statues are all wearing masks thanks to Odessa Arts, Discover Odess and Connection Christian Church.

According to a press release, the masks were added to the statues to promote public health and encourage the community to wear masks.

“We have over 500 COVID-19 cases in the Odessa-Midland area right now, and those numbers keep climbing,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “When Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks approached me with this idea, I knew it would be a great way to use our public art to send a message to our community that COVID is still a very real threat, and we should all do our part to help mitigate the spread of the disease.”

Connection Christian Church member Leslie Gillian designed the masks. Children at Connection Vacation Bible School got the opportunity to decorate the masks this week.

“The jackrabbits have been a part of the Odessa landscape for nearly 20 years. It’s nice to see them repurposed to promote the safety and well being of our community,” said Monica Tschauner, Executive Director of Discover Odessa.

Volunteers will be working to place masks on all of the jackrabbits by the end of next week.

