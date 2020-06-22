Advertisement

NBA offering players smart ring to track COVID-19

The NBA is offering players a 'smart' ring to track COVID-19.
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The NBA is offering players a smart ring to track the coronavirus as they restart the season next month.

Oura, the company that makes the $299 ring, says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of coronavirus infection.

The ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature, but there’s not much information yet on how well it actually works for COVID-19.

It’s one of several wearable devices being studied to see if they can detect coronavirus.

A team at Scripps Research is looking into the potential of the Oura ring, Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin devices and others to see if they can accurately monitor a person’s baseline temperature, heart rate, sleep and daily movement, and use changes in that data to detect the early onset of an infection.

