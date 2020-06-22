Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VENEZUELA-US-CONGRESSMAN

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

Texas woman's body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake. The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky. State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

More than 3,800 new Texas coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Texas report more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, up from the 107,735 cases and 2,165 deaths reported Saturday. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick. Health officials reported 68,499 people have recovered from the virus.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.

AUSTIN SHOOTING

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas' capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals. Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin. Further information wasn't immediately available. It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SOROS-MISINFORMATION

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.

OIL AND GAS FRAUD

Kansas brothers plead guilty to oil, gas fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Kansas City-area brothers have pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud oil and gas investors out of millions of dollars. The Kansas City Star reports that 49-year-old Phil Hudnall, of Lenexa, Kansas, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Forty-three-year-old Brian Hudnall, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty midweek to the same charge. A third man accused in the scheme, Duc Nguyen, of Houston, Texas, pleaded not guilty this month to wire fraud. Under their plea agreements, the Hudnalls must repay their victims and forfeit $3.8 million. Sentencing dates have not been set.

AP-US-HOUSTON-POLICE-SHOOTINGS

Texas man whose son was killed by police wants videos

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man whose son was shot and killed by Houston police in April is calling for law enforcement officials to release any videos related to the encounter. KPRC-TV reports that the request from Joaquín Chavez comes after a bystander posted cellphone video on YouTube that appears to show Nicolas Chavez on his knees when officers shot him on April 27. Houston police have said they believe the 27-year-old charged at officers with an object. Police have not released videos from officer’s body cameras. The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is trying to get the Houston Police Department to release videos of six recent shootings.

PEOPLE-HURRICANE CHRIS-ARREST

Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car. But they say video footage appears to show otherwise, and the car was reported as stolen from Texas. Online jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 31-year-old rapper is known for the hit “A Bay Bay.” His real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., and he hails from Shreveport.

AP-FILM-TRIBECA-DRIVE-IN-SERIES

'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.