Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing at least three people in a Central Texas city. KBTX-TV reports that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. Monday in Giddings, about 55 miles east of Austin. Authorities are investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Giddings police shot the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No information has been released about the conditions of the stabbing victims or a motive for the attacks.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ surging coronavirus numbers isn't slowing down the state’s reopening. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, which included hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day. Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends on the heels of Texas hitting a 10th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. He didn't rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas but described it as a last resort.

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.