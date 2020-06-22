Advertisement

DPS identifies Midland man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash along FM 307 on Friday.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Kevin Holcomb, 37, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash on FM 307 one mile east of Midland at 4:30 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-250 and a Kia Optima.

The driver of the Optima, who was identified as Holcomb, died at the scene. The driver of the F-250 was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Optima was traveling east while the F-250 was in the center turn lane facing west.

According to DPS, the driver of the F-250 failed to yield the right of way while turning left and crashed into the Optima.

DPS says that Holcomb was not wearing a seat belt.

