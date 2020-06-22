Dak Prescott signs franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dak Prescott is staying with the Cowboys, at least for one more year.

It was announced Wednesday that Prescott signed a franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys. This puts Prescott under contract with the team for the 2020 season.

An extension can be reached between Prescott and the Cowboys through July 15.

The franchise tag will pay Prescott $31.4 million dollars this year.

