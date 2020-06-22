Advertisement

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his first down near the goal line against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his first down near the goal line against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dak Prescott is staying with the Cowboys, at least for one more year.

It was announced Wednesday that Prescott signed a franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys. This puts Prescott under contract with the team for the 2020 season.

An extension can be reached between Prescott and the Cowboys through July 15.

The franchise tag will pay Prescott $31.4 million dollars this year.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lee junior Chase Shores commits to Oklahoma State University to play baseball

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Chase Shores is a junior at Lee High School who plays baseball for the Lee Rebels and is now committed to play for Oklahoma State University after tweeting video of himself throwing bullpen.

Sports

Lee junior Chase Shores commits to Oklahoma State University

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Oklahoma State offers Lee baseball player scholarship after posting pitching video on Twitter

Sports

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

Video

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 Texas high school football season

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 Texas high school football season

Latest News

Sports

Watch the 2020 RBC Heritage golf tournament on CBS7 this weekend

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
You can watch the 2020 RBC Heritage golf tournament on CBS7 and online here on Saturday and Sunday.

Sports

Texas UIL approves football live streaming for 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
Texas UIL approved a monumental decision allowing Friday night Texas high school football live streaming this season.

Sports

West Texas Warbirds stiff arm COVID-19 and prepare for 2021 season

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
West Texas professional indoor football team to remain for 2021 season

Sports

UIL announces high school sports and marching band practices can return June 8

Updated: May. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
High school sports and band practices return with health and safety guidelines

Sports

Midland ISD postpones season ticket sales for football

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
The school district announced Wednesday that they are postponing season ticket sales due to questions about the upcoming football season and the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

UIL looking to allow limited summer conditioning and marching band activities in June

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
The University Interscholastic League is looking into allowing schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities in June.