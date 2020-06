ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A driver is dead after flipping their truck over early Sunday morning.

Odessa police report a Ford F-150 veered off the roadway on West Highway 80 and West Loop 338 and then flipped over after hitting a median.

The driver died at the scene and has not been identified.

Police report alcohol may have been a factor in this crash.

