Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Texas report more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, up from the 107,735 cases and 2,165 deaths reported Saturday. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick. Health officials reported 68,499 people have recovered from the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas' capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals. Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin. Further information wasn't immediately available. It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.

UNDATED (AP) — A growing number of people on the far right are falsely claiming that liberal billionaire George Soros orchestrated the protests that have roiled the U.S. They allege without evidence that he's paid demonstrators and even arranged for piles of bricks to be left near protests. Researchers who study conspiracy theories say it's a way to delegitimize the demonstrations and the thousands who have gathered to protest racial injustice. While Soros' support for liberal causes has long made him the target of conspiracy theories, social media analysts say they've seen an unprecedented spike in online mentions of the investor and philanthropist since the protests began.