Car crashes into Odessa building

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Late Friday night, a car crashed into an Odessa business.

A video was posted on Facebook last night showing the aftermath of that crash showing that the car was halfway inside a Kent Kwik on 42nd Street.

Odessa police say this all happened when an elderly woman accidently drove forward instead of backing up when she tried to leave the parking lot.

No one was injured in the wreck and the driver was not arrested.

