Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Soldier was reported missing in August 2019
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019.
By Staff and Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

The soldier’s mother was devastated after she received official confirmation from Fort Hood officials.

In recent interviews, the woman said she was desperately seeking closure after her son’s disappearance. “I’m just glad he was found. I want to thank whoever it was who sent in the tip,” she said.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

Morales’ mother, who lives in Oklahoma, said the Army notified her of the discovery Friday and told her it could be the remains of her son. Saturday morning, Fort Hood officials traveled to Oklahoma and confirmed, in a face-to-face meeting, the remains were indeed those of her son.

Pvt. Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019 and was classified as AWOL, then deserted.

