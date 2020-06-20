Sixth Focused Care at Crane resident dies from COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sixth resident from Focused Care at Crane has died from the coronavirus.

The resident, a man in his 90s, was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on June 14.

According to MCH, the man died at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday. He reportedly had several pre-existing conditions.

Thirty-three residents and 15 staff members at Focused Care at Crane have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five residents had died after contracting the virus before Saturday’s death.

17 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at MCH. Three of the patients are in the Critical Care Unit, and one of the patients is on a ventilator. The other 14 patients are on the hospital’s isolation floor.

