Lee junior Chase Shores commits to Oklahoma State University to play baseball

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chase Shores is a junior at Lee High School who plays baseball for the Rebels.

Chase posted a video of himself throwing bullpen on Twitter in which he threw 88 miles per hour on the radar gun.

A few clips from today’s live bullpen.

RHP 2022

6’8” 215 pic.twitter.com/sugkn861BD — chase shores (@ChaseShores) June 11, 2020

This caught the eye of the Oklahoma State University baseball staff who then reached out to Shores to offer him a scholarship which Shores accepted and is now committed to play for the Cowboys

“Yeah it’s pretty crazy,” Shores said. “I actually took it here at D-Bat which I’m at right now. My trainer Brady recorded me throwing bullpen and then I just posted it on Twitter. It got a lot of retweets and likes. Somehow Josh Holiday and his staff found out about the video.”

Shores posted his bullpen video on Thursday, and by Friday Oklahoma State was on the phone with Chase giving him tours of the facilities and campus.

“I had a couple phone calls with them, the staff, and Josh Holiday, Marty Lees,” Shores said. “Just those phone calls with them sounded great. They’re great coaches and the campus looked awesome. And yeah, Oklahoma State has some of the best facilities in the nation.”

Chase has had a baseball in his hand ever since he learned to walk and now he will live out his childhood dream of playing Division I baseball by playing for Pokes in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“They made me feel wanted, you know. They made me feel part of the family. Dream come true, I’m extremely blessed, and humbled and it’s just exciting to say I’m committed to a D-I school”

