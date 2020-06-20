Advertisement

Hundreds of people wait hours for coronavirus tests in Alpine

Locals explain why getting tested was worth standing in line for nearly five hours
Line for COVID-19 testing inside the Gallego Center in Alpine, TX
Line for COVID-19 testing inside the Gallego Center in Alpine, TX(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - For the second day in a row, the National Guard was in Alpine testing hundreds of people for COVID-19. Some of those standing in line told CBS7 that they waited longer than four hours to be tested.

The mass testing at Sul Ross State University is in response to the recent outbreak of cases in the Big Bend Region.

“It just spread like wildfire,” Alpine resident Jessica Garcia said while waiting in line. “We all knew that this was going to happen eventually, but I don’t think we realized it was going to happen this quickly.”

“We have community spread at this point,” Peter Stanley, who drove from Marfa to be tested, said. “I know folks who have tested positive, so I think it’s best to get a sense of just how widespread this is.”

People were dispersed throughout the Gallego Center, going through various checkpoints.

And while the wait in line took several hours, everyone we spoke with said it was worth it.

“They say it’s a real rough virus, worse than the flu,” Marfa resident Eddie Mediano said. “I had the flu last year and it was rough then. So yeah I’m concerned.”

“It’s just good to know,” Alpine resident Sandy Lane said. “I feel like if I were to get sick, I’d be fine later on. But I can’t say that for my 80-year-old neighbor.”

The National Guard said results from these tests will be back in about seven to ten days.

Testing will continue on Saturday at the Gallego Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

