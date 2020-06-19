Advertisement

Texas Rangers say man was tased and pepper-sprayed at Ector County Jail before he was found unresponsive

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released after a Black man died while in custody at the Ector County Jail.

38-year-old Wallace Howell was found unresponsive in a jail cell and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on June 15.

The Texas Rangers were then called in to investigate Howell’s death.

According to the Texas Rangers, Howell was arrested after he allegedly failed to stop for a Crane County Sheriff’s deputy and led the deputy on a pursuit into Ector County. Once the chase ended Howell was arrested without incident and booked into the Ector County Jail.

The Texas Rangers say that at 5:10 a.m. later that day Howell became combative with another inmate in his cell. Staff at the jail intervened, using a taser and pepper spray to restrain Howell. Nurses from the jail and jail staff checked on Howell at that time.

At 6 a.m. Howell was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff began administering medical treatment to Howell, who was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Autopsy results for Howell are pending at this time.

Texas Rangers say that this is an active investigation.

