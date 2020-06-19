Advertisement

Mayor Payton questioned for socializing without a mask

By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton is under fire for posting pictures on social media that show him gathered in a large group – with no masks and no social distancing. 

In the early months of the pandemic, Payton said over and over people need to be responsible to contain the virus. 

Now some people are sounding off saying they don’t think he’s living up to that advice. 

The mayor posted several pictures on his Facebook page showing his jogging group hanging out without any masks in sight.

The close knit socializing you see here has drawn some negative attention online. 

One commenter wrote “To be honest this feels like a middle finger in the face of residents like myself who are genuinely concerned about the health of our community.”

Another echoed that thought writing “promoting these types of activities and gathering in the middle of a record number of cases of covid 19 in midland doesn’t seem like someone who cares about the community.”

We talked to the mayor on the phone and he said he gets why some people would be upset, but he still stands by his actions. 

“There’s one group you’re going to make happy about it and there’s another group you’re not, and we’re doing what we think is safe,” Payton said. “What we’re doing for our own health.”

Jogging, of course, is good for your health but we asked him why not wear a mask afterwards when the group is standing around talking?

He said he won’t because he doesn’t feel that his friends pose a threat. 

“Well when I feel I’m more at risk from the behavior of others, then I’m going to take those extra precautions,” Payton said. “And when I feel like I’m not at risk by the behavior of others and have more control over my environment, then I’m going to be a little more lenient on the things that I do.”

Payton elaborated saying he’ll just wear a mask at crowded places like a grocery store or airport where he feels there’s more risk of catching the virus. 

A lot of commenters have taken Payton’s side on this. 

One person wrote in part, “I think he is fully concerned with our city and the people in it.  If you aren’t comfortable then stay home. That’s the right we have.”

Another simply wrote “I think this is great. Exercise, sunshine, fellowship.”

Payton said he’s still going to keep going on these runs and he said he doesn’t plan on wearing a mask when he’s with that group. 

