Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home. Texas already allows campuses to hold summer school with social distancing guidelines. Details of a broader re-opening will be released next week. The announcement Thursday comes as Texas faces record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Morath says state officials believe it will be safe to return to school. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed March 19, sending more than 5 million students into distance learning programs.

UNDATED (AP) — Christopher Johnson says he once saw Juneteenth as a celebration, a symbol that African Americans had moved past the “stain” of racism and slavery. The co-pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Houston says the deaths this year of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, at the hands of law enforcement and self-styled neighborhood vigilantes are turning the holiday into a time of reflection and a reminder every generation has to fight for its freedom and that freedom is never really won. In many ways, he says, the U.S. of 1865 is the U.S. of 2020.

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they're looking for at least four individuals who doused chairs and tables at a Houston bar with a flammable liquid, leading to an explosion that heavily damaged the bar and surrounding homes but caused no serious injuries. In surveillance video released Thursday by Houston Fire Department arson investigators, the unidentified males can be seen carrying 5 gallon containers and pouring the liquid over furniture on a deck outside Bar 5015 early on June 12. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña says the suspects were trying to burn down the bar but instead caused an explosion that caused $750,000 in damage.

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing. Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.