Grand jury indicts Tye Anders with evading arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland County grand jury has indicted Tye Anders on a charge of evading arrest, District Attorney Laura Nodolf told the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Midland police arrested Anders on Saturday, May 16. According to an arrest affidavit, he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign. The officer says Anders continued driving another two blocks until he got to his grandmother’s house.

Video of the arrest recorded by an eyewitness on a cell phone went viral and made national news. It showed several Midland police officers pointing guns at him while he was lying in the grass.

Then the video got even more scrutiny after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who was kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.