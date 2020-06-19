Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Tye Anders with evading arrest

Video of Anders' arrest recorded by an eyewitness on a cell phone went viral and made national news.
Tye Anders was arrested by the Midland Police Department on May 16 after police say he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign.
Tye Anders was arrested by the Midland Police Department on May 16 after police say he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign.(Midland Police Department)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland County grand jury has indicted Tye Anders on a charge of evading arrest, District Attorney Laura Nodolf told the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Midland police arrested Anders on Saturday, May 16. According to an arrest affidavit, he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign.  The officer says Anders continued driving another two blocks until he got to his grandmother’s house. 

Video of the arrest recorded by an eyewitness on a cell phone went viral and made national news.  It showed several Midland police officers pointing guns at him while he was lying in the grass.

Then the video got even more scrutiny after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who was kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: moments ago
Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

National

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Mayor Payton questioned for socializing without a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Mayor Payton is under fire for not wearing a mask while spenidng time in a large group.

National

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

Latest News

National

‘Into the Wild’ bus airlifted from Stampede Trail in Alaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
The famed “Bus 142” on the Stampede Trail has been removed by the state of Alaska, according to the mayor of the Denali Borough.

National

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

Crews contain fire at the Midland landfill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The City of Midland has confirmed to CBS7 late Thursday night that a fire did break out at the landfill.

News

West Texas doctor claims to have “silver bullet” for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Dr. Richard Bartlett works at various clinics around West Texas, and says he’s found a successful treatment for the coronavirus, however it is not approved by the FDA

Sports

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Austin Burnett
The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 23 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.