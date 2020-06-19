Federal complaint outlines allegations against Midland police sergeant involved in April standoff

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on a Midland police sergeant who was arrested in April after he was involved in a standoff following a crash.

A federal complaint obtained by CBS7 outlines a series of allegations where officers say that Sergeant Chance Rainer used illegal drugs and acted erratically.

Just weeks before Rainer was involved in the standoff, he was charged with public intoxication while possessing a firearm.

The complaint states that Rainer impersonated a DEA agent at an apartment complex while he allegedly tried to buy drugs and threaten someone.

Witnesses also told investigators that they’ve seen Rainer try to buy cocaine from a local bar and a police informant.

According to the complaint, other people who are close to Rainer have also told investigators they’ve seen him drink dozens of beers at a time while also taking pills.

Rainer is facing charges of using unlawful substances and unlawfully possessing firearms that were shipped from out of state.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

