Advertisement

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

‘It is appropriate to err on the side of caution’
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that they’re extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that they’re extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)(CNN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers,” the cruise organization said.

“The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.”

The group includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and Princess cruise lines.

The original “No Sail Order” was issued by the CDC in March and then extended by 100 days in April.

It’s scheduled to expire on July 24.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lee junior Chase Shores commits to Oklahoma State University to play baseball

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Burnett
Chase Shores is a junior at Lee High School who plays baseball for the Lee Rebels and is now committed to play for Oklahoma State University after tweeting video of himself throwing bullpen.

News

Federal complaint outlines allegations against Midland police sergeant involved in April standoff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
New details have been released on a Midland police sergeant who was arrested in April after he was involved in a standoff following a crash.

News

Texas Rangers say man was tased and pepper-sprayed at Ector County Jail before he was found unresponsive

Updated: 6 hours ago
New details have been released after a Black man died while in custody at the Ector County Jail.

News

Chisos Mountains Lodge at Big Bend National Park to remain closed through September

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Chisos Mountains Lodge at Big Bend National Park will remain closed through the rest of the summer.

National

Arkansas family’s dog dies after being shot ‘7-8 times’ with pellet gun

Updated: 7 hours ago
A family is mourning after someone peppered their beloved pup with pellets, killing it.

Latest News

National

Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain in virus outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy’s top officer said Friday.

National

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 7 hours ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

National

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend’s demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country. Many think they’ll bring positive change.

News

Grand jury indicts Tye Anders with evading arrest

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Midland County grand jury has indicted Tye Anders on a charge of evading arrest.

National

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 11 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.