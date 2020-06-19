Advertisement

Crews contain fire at the Midland landfill

Officials say the area is being monitored overnight
(Aubrey Mayberry)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland has confirmed to CBS7 late Thursday night that a fire did break out at the landfill off Garden City Highway (Hwy. 158).

Officials say that fire crews have already contained the fire and will continue to monitor the area for hotspots throughout the night.

No word on what the cause of the fire was or if there was any damage.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Texas doctor claims to have “silver bullet” for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Dr. Richard Bartlett works at various clinics around West Texas, and says he’s found a successful treatment for the coronavirus, however it is not approved by the FDA

Sports

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Austin Burnett
The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 15 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

News

Stanton ISD suspends strength and conditioning camps after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stanton ISD has announced that its strength and conditioning camps have been suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Updated: 18 hours ago
Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

State

Texas coronavirus hospitalizations hit record highs for a full week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Thursday marked the seventh consecutive day that Texas reported a record number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 2,947 people currently in hospitals being treated for COVID-19

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 19 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 19 hours ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 21 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.