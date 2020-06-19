Crews contain fire at the Midland landfill

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland has confirmed to CBS7 late Thursday night that a fire did break out at the landfill off Garden City Highway (Hwy. 158).

Officials say that fire crews have already contained the fire and will continue to monitor the area for hotspots throughout the night.

No word on what the cause of the fire was or if there was any damage.

