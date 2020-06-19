Chisos Mountains Lodge at Big Bend National Park to remain closed through September

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - The Chisos Mountains Lodge at Big Bend National Park will remain closed through the rest of the summer.

According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, the lodge will be closed through September 25. The closure is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The takeout service from the lodge will end on June 21.

Supplies will still be sold to visitors at the Panther Junction gas station and Basin Store.

You can find the latest on openings at Big Bend here.

