Arkansas family’s dog dies after being shot ‘7-8 times’ with pellet gun

According to a veterinarian, Max had been shot 7-8 times with a pellet gun. One of the pellets lodged in his head, killing him.
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is mourning after someone peppered their beloved pup with pellets, killing it.

Randy Land was mowing his yard Wednesday evening when he noticed his dog, Max, laying on the ground, bleeding from his head and nose.

Initially, according to an incident report filed with the Pocahontas Police Department, Land thought the lawnmower had thrown a rock, hitting the animal.

Officer Anthony Parten arrived at the family’s home on Rainbow Street and began applying medical treatment to Max while Randy’s wife, Audra, called an after-hours veterinarian.

Parten and Officer Kent Starr helped Land load the dog into the back of a pickup truck. The family then drove Max to the Westridge Animal Clinic, near Pocahontas.

At the vet’s office, the Lands learned their beloved pet “had been shot 7-8 times by a pellet gun.”

The veterinarian confirmed to police Max died of a pellet lodged in its head.

At this time, police have no suspects. Anyone with information on this crime should contact the local police department at 870-892-9867.

This is not the first reported case in the area of an animal dying after being shot by a pellet or BB gun.

In Jonesboro, nearly a half-dozen of cats and dogs have been reported shot by BB guns in the Sage Meadows area.

In light of these recent events, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society urges owners to watch out for their pets, regardless of where they live.

“There are some very cruel people in this world,” they said in a Friday social media post.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.

