Advertisement

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. He was ordered off the 172-seat plane and put on a later flight.

American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we strengthened enforcement of our policy for required face coverings on board," said airline spokesman Ross Feinstein. "We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so."

Straka recorded an exchange with a flight attendant on the plane. In another video that he posted on Twitter after being banished to the gate area, he said there is no law requiring passengers to wear a mask.

That is true — it is only a policy by the airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined requests by airlines and their labor unions to make masks mandatory.

American and other leading U.S. airlines announced the mask rules last month. This week, they vowed to step up enforcement after several instances in which people complained about other passengers not covering their faces.

Most of the airlines make exceptions for young children, for passengers while they are eating or drinking, and for those with some medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: moments ago
Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

News

Grand jury indicts Tye Anders with evading arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Midland County grand jury has indicted Tye Anders on a charge of evading arrest.

National

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Mayor Payton questioned for socializing without a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Mayor Payton is under fire for not wearing a mask while spenidng time in a large group.

Latest News

National

‘Into the Wild’ bus airlifted from Stampede Trail in Alaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
The famed “Bus 142” on the Stampede Trail has been removed by the state of Alaska, according to the mayor of the Denali Borough.

National

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

Crews contain fire at the Midland landfill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The City of Midland has confirmed to CBS7 late Thursday night that a fire did break out at the landfill.

News

West Texas doctor claims to have “silver bullet” for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Dr. Richard Bartlett works at various clinics around West Texas, and says he’s found a successful treatment for the coronavirus, however it is not approved by the FDA

Sports

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Austin Burnett
The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 23 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.