UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

In addition, they say they expect to play a full schedule with fans in the stands.

“What I care about is that we do whatever we can to keep these kids as safe as they can,”

“And allow them to have those memories about playing sports. You know, you’ve been doing this all your life. I’m extremely proud of the UIL for allowing us to do this. And I think it’s going to keep changing as we get going.”

Although it’s unknown as to what the high school football landscape will look like for the 2020 season, one thing we do know for certain is that you will be able to enjoy high school football games on your mobile device, or from the comfort of your own home.

“Anytime you can provide an opportunity for parents to see their kids I think it’s a positive thing because of the pandemic and how things are right now,” Odessa High School football head coach Danny Servance said. “I think this is almost a forced issue just because you’re trying to figure out a way to make this happen.

ECISD and MISD don’t have all the details just yet on how these games will be broadcast, but they did confirm they have broadcasters and a production company lined up for the season.

Lee football head coach Clint Hartman also says that he can envision scouts being in person at one game while watching another game on a mobile device at the same time.

“I can see a coach being in-person at one game, and I hate to say it with our phones now, and watching something else on the phone at one time to check in on a kid,” Hartman said. “I can see that.”

With a lot of uncertainty still floating around, everyone in Texas can be assured that there will be high school football and broadcasts paired with the games.

