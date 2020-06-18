Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now says local governments may require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks after one the state’s most populous counties ordered such a measure amid record numbers of new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations. The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes effect Monday and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply. By Acacia Coronado and Jim Vertuno. SENT: 740 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP MEETING

DALLAS — Dwayne Palmer and his mother arrived at the White House wary, worried about being “used as political pawns” when President Donald Trump invited them and other families of other black people killed in interactions with law enforcement. But during the meeting, Trump listened attentively as the families told stories of their loved ones’ deaths, and told Attorney General William Barr to see that the cases are looked into, according to Palmer and others who attended. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-TEXAS

HOUSTON — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. SENT: 180 words.

BKN—MAVERICKS-CUBAN RADIO SHOW

DALLAS — Mark Cuban is ready to talk business — or whatever else his radio listeners want to discuss. The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner will host specials on SiriusXM’s Business Radio on the next two Thursdays, speaking about business issues and answering questions from callers. SENT: 150 words. Moved on sports and financial news services.

