Stanton ISD suspends strength and conditioning camps after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Stanton ISD has announced that its strength and conditioning camps have been suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, school district officials learned about the positive test on Wednesday night.

The camps have been suspended Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19 as the school district works to determine the extent of the staff member’s contact with other staff and students.

Buildings and equipment are being deeply sanitized before reopening.

