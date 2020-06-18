Shooting near Ratliff Stadium sends two men to the hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Odessa on Wednesday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to an area near Ratliff Stadium around 9 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims.

The victims, both 22-year-old men, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

