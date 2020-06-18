Police arrest father of Frankie Gonzales, Waco boy found dead in dumpster

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police late Wednesday announced the arrest of Lorenzo Gonzales in connection to the death of his son, Frankie Gonzales, a local toddler found dead in a dumpster after he was reported missing by his mother at Cameron Park.

Lorenzo Gonzales will be charged with abandoning or endangering a child, police said.

Online jail records state Gonzales is being held on an immigration detainer.

A detainer means the local law enforcement agency who has custody of Lorenzo Gonzales will have to hold him an additional 48 hours if the man bonds out of jail.

The additional time in detention provides more time to federal immigration agents so they can decided whether they will take a person into custody for deportation purposes.

The boy’s mother, Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, 35, of Waco, was arrested earlier this month and charged with injury to a child. The woman was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Lorenzo Gonzalez had signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services agreeing he would not leave the children unsupervised with Sanchez “due to risk of harm to the children.”

Police said the father “intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Laura in violation of the agreement that was made with the state.”

“This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzalez.”

On June 1, Sanchez reported her 2-year-old son missing at Cameron Park. Local authorities launched a massive search for the boy, leading to a statewide Amber Alert.

The following morning, Sanchez allegedly led investigators to a dumpster near near Park Lake Baptist Church, where authorities found the boy’s body.

Sanchez had lost custody of six older children several years ago over allegations and neglect, according to Waco lawyer Gerald Villarrial, who represented interests of the six children during proceedings to terminate Sanchez’s parental rights.

Frankie Gonzales was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Rosemound Cemetery on June 9.

