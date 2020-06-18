Money with Mickey 6/18/2020

What is the single biggest mistake you can make in your retirement savings? CBS7 Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile has important advice for you.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered on Wake Up West Texas Thursday morning.

Q1: Before we get into the big mistake, tell us about compound interest and how it affects our savings?

Q2: What is the biggest retirement savings mistake?

Q3: Do you have to be a stock market wizard to be a successful investor?

Q4: Is the stock market the best place to invest our money right now?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.