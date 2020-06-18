Advertisement

Midland County sees its largest single-day COVID-19 case jump with 26 new cases reported Wednesday

Midland County now has a total of 264 confirmed cases.
(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County saw its largest jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to the City of Midland, 26 new cases have been reported, bringing the county’s total number of cases up to 264.

Several of the cases are believed to have been acquired by travel or community contact.

Here is the full list of new cases:

The 239th confirmed case is a female in her 20s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to Houston.

The 240th case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a known case.

The 241st case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to College Station.

The 242nd case is a female in her 40s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Oceans and last worked on June 11, 2020. She was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to a known case.

The 243rd case is a female in her 50s who was tested at a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Julian Gold and last worked on June 11, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 244th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Comanche.

The 245th case is a male in his 30s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Comanche.

The 246th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to Lubbock

The 247th case is a male in his 40s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Deanda & Sarabia Law Firm and last worked on June 12, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Dallas.

The 248th case is a male in his 40s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Orbit Construction who last worked on June 12, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 249th case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 250th case is a male adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Sonic on Big Spring St. and last worked on June 16, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Brownwood.

The 251st case is a male in his 30s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Byrd Oilfield Services and last worked on June 12, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 252nd case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee of Imperative Chemical and last worked on June 11, 2020. She was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to known case in Odessa.

The 253rd case is a male in his 40s who was tested by Midland Health. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Midland Women’s Clinic who last worked on June 15, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Colorado.

The 254th case is a female adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Austin.

The 255th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to San Antonio.

The 256th case is a female in her 40s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at HEB on Loop 250 and last worked on June 14, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 257th case is a female in her 60s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at HEB on Loop 250 and last worked on June 10, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 258th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 259th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 260th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Sentry Energy and last worked on June 16, 2020. She is not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 261st case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 262nd case is a male adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at State Farm and last worked on June 15, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 263rd case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 264th case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103.

National

China’s new outbreak wanes as US calls for answers on virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and ROD McGUIRK
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

Latest News

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

News

Shooting near Ratliff Stadium sends two men to the hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Odessa on Wednesday night.

State

Reward more than doubled to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 10 hours ago
The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.