Midland County sees its largest single-day COVID-19 case jump with 26 new cases reported Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County saw its largest jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to the City of Midland, 26 new cases have been reported, bringing the county’s total number of cases up to 264.

Several of the cases are believed to have been acquired by travel or community contact.

Here is the full list of new cases:

The 239th confirmed case is a female in her 20s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to Houston.

The 240th case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a known case.

The 241st case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to College Station.

The 242nd case is a female in her 40s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Oceans and last worked on June 11, 2020. She was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to a known case.

The 243rd case is a female in her 50s who was tested at a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Julian Gold and last worked on June 11, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 244th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Comanche.

The 245th case is a male in his 30s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Comanche.

The 246th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to Lubbock

The 247th case is a male in his 40s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Deanda & Sarabia Law Firm and last worked on June 12, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Dallas.

The 248th case is a male in his 40s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Orbit Construction who last worked on June 12, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 249th case is a male in his 20s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 250th case is a male adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Sonic on Big Spring St. and last worked on June 16, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Brownwood.

The 251st case is a male in his 30s who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Byrd Oilfield Services and last worked on June 12, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 252nd case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee of Imperative Chemical and last worked on June 11, 2020. She was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is contact to known case in Odessa.

The 253rd case is a male in his 40s who was tested by Midland Health. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Midland Women’s Clinic who last worked on June 15, 2020. The source of exposure is travel to Colorado.

The 254th case is a female adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to a case in Austin.

The 255th case is a female in her 20s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel to San Antonio.

The 256th case is a female in her 40s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at HEB on Loop 250 and last worked on June 14, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 257th case is a female in her 60s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at HEB on Loop 250 and last worked on June 10, 2020. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 258th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 259th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 260th case is a female in her 30s who was tested by a private provider. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at Sentry Energy and last worked on June 16, 2020. She is not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 261st case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 262nd case is a male adolescent (10-19) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The confirmed case is an employee at State Farm and last worked on June 15, 2020. He was not in a customer facing role. The source of exposure is community acquired.

The 263rd case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 264th case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case

