Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas education official says schools will reopen in fall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home. Texas already allows campuses to hold summer school with social distancing guidelines. Details of a broader re-opening will be released next week. The announcement Thursday comes as Texas faces record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Morath says state officials believe it will be safe to return to school. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed March 19, sending more than 5 million students into distance learning programs.

AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION

Video: Suspects doused Houston bar with liquid before blast

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they're looking for at least four individuals who doused chairs and tables at a Houston bar with a flammable liquid, leading to an explosion that heavily damaged the bar and surrounding homes but caused no serious injuries. In surveillance video released Thursday by Houston Fire Department arson investigators, the unidentified males can be seen carrying 5 gallon containers and pouring the liquid over furniture on a deck outside Bar 5015 early on June 12. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña says the suspects were trying to burn down the bar but instead caused an explosion that caused $750,000 in damage.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

Austin city leaders weigh cutting 100 police vacancies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin would cut 100 police officer vacancies and postpone the graduation of its July cadets as part of a broader effort to overhaul its police department. City Manager Spencer Cronk on Thursday sent a memo to the City Council in which he proposed several changes to how the police department should operate. Among other things, he proposed creating a team to lead the city’s police reform efforts that would be made up of city leaders focused on safety, health, environment and culture. The council voted last week to eliminate the police vacancies and to not hire additional officers until after the next fiscal year, at the earliest.

SAN-ANTONIO-SHOOTING

Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami. Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.

AP-US-AP-EXPLAINS-JUNETEENTH-HOLIDAY

AP Explains: Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be the year the holiday reaches a new level of recognition. Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and 19th. It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last enslaved black people they were free after the Civil War. Juneteenth celebrations began the next year in Galveston and eventually reached other states. While the coronavirus pandemic is moving many celebrations online, states, cities and companies are moving to make the day an official holiday.

VENEZUELA-JAILED AMERICANS

Video shows 6 American oil executives jailed in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials have released a video of six American oil executives jailed in a Caracas prison for over two years. Relatives of the men on Thursday appealed for their release. One inmate speaking in the video says they are being treated well. The Associated Press couldn't independently confirm their conditions. Relatives say they fear for the men’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuelan authorities lured them to Caracas from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters in late 2017, when they were arrested. Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza says Venezuelan law guarantees the men's right to health measures against COVID-19.

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-IMMIGRATION-VIGNETTES

Who they are: Six DACA recipients rejoice over court ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has kept alive, for now, the Obama-era program that allows immigrants brought here as children to work and protects them from deportation. The high court on Thursday ruled that the Trump administration attempted to end the program improperly when it announced it was rescinding it in 2017. Since then, only people who were already enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have been able to stay on board, and no new applicants have been accepted. About 650,000 people have DACA protections. Here are six from around the country.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS-ARRESTS

El Paso man arrested for video threat to kill protesters

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The FBI has arrested an El Paso man who allegedly threatened to kill Black Lives Matter protesters in a video posted online. According to El Paso Times, FBI agents arrested 42-year-old Manuel Flores Monday morning on a federal charge of making a threat over the internet. Flores allegedly recorded and uploaded a video on YouTube making threats to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in the Dallas area, daring activists to “stop him.” The investigation began Saturday following an online tip where the FBI tracked down the posting to Flores’ phone. Flores remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-EXPLAINER

AP Explains: US Supreme Court ruling on DACA program

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended the program that protects immigrants brought to the country as children and allows them to legally work, effectively rescuing the roughly 650,000 people enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Supreme Court didn't say Trump can't end the program, just that his administration went about it the wrong way. Now, his administration will have to decide whether to keep it or dismantle it another way. There have been many efforts to pass legislation that would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for Dreamers, but even bipartisan plans have fallen flat.

TV-HOLLAND TAYLOR-ANN RICHARDS

Holland Taylor's Ann Richards: 'A woman for all seasons'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Holland Taylor earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor also deserves acclaim as a researcher and playwright. Taylor crafted the solo play “Ann” after digging into Richards’ life and character. An adaptation of the play is airing “Friday” on PBS’ “Great Performances” showcase. In creating the work, Taylor earned a deeper appreciation of the tart-tongued Democrat, who died in 2006. “Ann” proved a highlight of Taylor’s wide-ranging career, which includes “Two and a half Men” and the new limited series “Hollywood.” Holland Taylor also is in the upcoming movie sequel “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”