Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

A recall has been issued to address issues with some Jeep Cherokees.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

Also, when drivers shift into park, the transmissions may not go there, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.

The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts.

Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive can wear off and cut power to the front wheels.

Dealers will reprogram software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

Owners will get notices around July 31.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

