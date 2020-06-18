Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks. That comes after one the state’s most populous counties ordered such a measure amid record numbers of new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations. The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes effect Monday and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply. Abbott, a Republican, has refused to order individuals to wear masks in his statewide orders but says other local governments can do the same as Bexar County.

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch. Pence’s office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church. The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians. The church's event is described as “an annual celebration of America’s freedom and spiritual foundation.” This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

UNDATED (AP) — Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police. Progressive prosecutors ushered into office on promises of overhauling the criminal justice system are also seizing the moment. They are throwing their weight behind proposals to scrap laws that conceal police records from the public, and barring prosecutors from accepting campaign cash and police union endorsements.

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.