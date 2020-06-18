Advertisement

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

‘It would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall’
On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month
On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month.

In a May memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided teams with protocols on how to gradually reopen their facilities.

Still, numerous college players have tested positive for coronavirus as they’ve reported back to campus.

And on Monday, several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive.

For now, the college football season is slated to kick off on Aug. 29. NFL preseason games are scheduled to start Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Texas doctor claims to have “silver bullet” for COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Dr. Richard Bartlett works at various clinics around West Texas, and says he’s found a successful treatment for the coronavirus, however it is not approved by the FDA

Sports

UIL lifts broadcast ban for 2020 high school football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Burnett
The University Interscholastic League announced today that they will allow live broadcasts during high school football games this fall.

News

Stanton ISD suspends strength and conditioning camps after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Stanton ISD has announced that its strength and conditioning camps have been suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Updated: 7 hours ago
Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

Latest News

State

Texas coronavirus hospitalizations hit record highs for a full week

Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursday marked the seventh consecutive day that Texas reported a record number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 2,947 people currently in hospitals being treated for COVID-19

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 8 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 8 hours ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 10 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Money with Mickey 6/18/2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
What is the single biggest mistake you can make in your retirement savings? CBS7 Financial Expert, Mickey Cargile has important advice for you.