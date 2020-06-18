Audit alleges Midland County Horseshoe Arena misused tax payer money

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A report from the Midland County Auditor’s Office alleges that the Horseshoe Arena misused thousands of dollars worth of tax payer money.

Midland County gives funds to Horseshoe Hospitality Services to run the facility on the county’s behalf.

“Close to $10 million was spent,” Midland County Judge Terry Johnson said. “The county received revenues of $775,000. It doesn’t take an accountant to figure out those numbers just don’t work.”

The report indicated that the Horseshoe is illegally giving tax payer money to outside companies.

However the Horseshoe said that’s not the case.

“We are using your money properly,” Horseshoe Hospitality Services President Joe Kelley said. “We’re a great economic asset to Midland County. We’re doing a good job managing the Horseshoe. We haven’t misused county funds. You can be comfortable with that.”

Specifically, the county alleges that on multiple occasions, incentive payments were made to visiting attractions.

They said that the payments, like the one made for a Cody Johnson concert last March, were for $4500 dollars, equal to the $4500 it costs visiting groups to rent the facility.

“They’re getting the venue space free,” Johnson said. “That’s not what we spent $5 million for, to give it away. To hand them a check for $4500 is illegal.”

“He couldn’t be more wrong if he was trying to be wrong,” Kelley said in response to Johnson’s claim. “The county came out with $18,000 in food and beverage and merchandise revenue on that event. So if every time you handed me $4500, I handed you $18,000, to me that’s a pretty good deal.”

The audit covers a year long period from October of 2018 to September of 2019.

The auditor’s report and the Horseshoe’s response will be presented at Monday’s Commissioner’s Court.

