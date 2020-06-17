Advertisement

Odessa Twin Peaks temporarily closes for confirmed COVID-19 case

The move came after an employee posted on social media saying the restaurant planned to remain open even after multiple positive tests
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Employees at Twin Peaks in Odessa say the restaurant refused to close, even after multiple workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Shortly after, the restaurant was closed most of the day Tuesday for a “comprehensive cleaning and sanitation process.”

Former Twin Peaks employee Adriana Aranda said that on Sunday co-workers reached out to say that several of them tested positive for COVID-19.

“But we never received anything from our managers letting us know,” Aranda told CBS7. “I sent [the manager] a message asking her what was going on, and she called me and said that they’ve only contacted the girls that they needed to. I asked her why we weren’t closing, and she said that we’ve sanitized everything since the beginning, so there was no reason to close.”

Aranda expressed concerns with management about the safety of going to work, and then noticed she’d been deactivated on the Twin Peaks scheduling system without any explanation.

So late Monday night she took to Twitter to voice her frustration.

“It’s really immature that Twin Peaks Odessa has had several employees test positive for COVID-19, but yet they refuse to close to sanitize,” Aranda wrote. “Those that tested positive are keeping distance and taking care of themselves. But, Twins has not made the public aware of the situation.”

The post was retweeted by more than 200 people, and was also widely shared on Facebook.

Then on Tuesday, the restaurant, located on the corner of JBS Parkway and 42nd Street, was closed.

Twin Peaks released the following statement:

“Our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We were informed that one of our team members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have closed this location and are completing a comprehensive cleaning and sanitization process by a professional COVID-19 sanitation team. The restaurant will re-open once the professional cleaning has been completed for our guests and team members.”

Aranda said that five of her co-workers have tested positive, but neither Twin Peaks nor the Ector County Health Department would confirm that number.

Aranda added that Twin Peaks has tried to re-add her to the schedule, but she will not be returning to work there.

