Texas UIL approves football live streaming for 2020 season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas UIL approved a monumental decision allowing Friday night Texas high school football live streaming this season.

During a council meeting Wednesday morning, Dr. Charles Breithaupt said, “You know I have always stood for protecting Friday night...I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcasting rule.”

The ruling will only allow this 2020 season to be live streamed to allow fans to still watch their favorite high school football teams and help combat the spread of Covid-19.

For games to be live streamed, both teams have to give permission to allow the game to be broadcasted.

Discussions will continue on how this will be put into affect this upcoming Fall.

