SignatureCare offering free COVID-19 rapid testing free for insured patients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa is providing COVID-19 rapid testing.

The clinic is doing the tests free of any co-pay charge, but only for patients with active insurance coverage who are showing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus.

The demand is extremely high.

Vehicles lined up and wrapped around the 24-hour clinic for testing on Tuesday.

The clinic says an appointment is needed to get tested.

Again, the tests are only free if you have active insurance.

If you don’t, you must pay for the test out of pocket.

