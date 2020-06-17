OA: Five new COVID-19 cases reported at Crane nursing home

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Five more residents at Focused Care art Crane have tested positive for COVID-19, the Odessa American reports.

Fifteen residents and 13 staff members at the nursing home had previously tested positive.

Five residents have died from the virus.

As of Wednesday there are 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Crane County.

You can find the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across West Texas here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.