Howard County woman accused of illegally voting twice in 2020 primary election

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A woman in Howard County has been arrested after authorities say she voted twice in the 2020 primary election.

Isabel Calderon, 46, has been charged with Illegal Voting.

According to a release, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Secretary of State Elections Division about a woman, identified as Calderon, who had duplicate ballots issued.

Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker then requested assistance from the Texas Rangers for the investigation. The sheriff’s office says that this was done due to conflict of interest from Sheriff Parker being on the Election Ballot.

A Texas Ranger interviewed Calderon who reportedly confessed to voting twice. Calderon was then charged and arrested.

