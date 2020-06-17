Victim and person of interest identified in Pecos County homicide

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A person of interest is now in custody following a homicide in Pecos County.

The victim has been identified as Randy Lee Clark, 45.

According to Pecos County Sheriff Cliff Harris, his deputies were called to a home on Oriole Lane at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday after a body was found.

An investigation led the sheriff’s office to identify the person of interest in the case as 30-year-old Kristopher Galvan.

Galvan was taken into custody in Midland and will be moved to the Pecos County Jail within the next two days.

Sheriff Harris believes that the homicide is connected to Monday’s drive-by shooting in Fort Stockton.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.