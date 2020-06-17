Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — San Antonio-area officials have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warned that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas' hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise. The executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff requires employees and visitors at all commercial entities in the county to wear face coverings. Businesses that don’t follow the health and safety policies in the next five days could be fined up to $1,000. Also Wednesday, Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrman said her symptoms while battling COVID-19 were “quite severe” but she has fully recovered.

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch. Pence’s office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church. The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians. The church's event is described as “an annual celebration of America’s freedom and spiritual foundation.” This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1.