Employee at Sienna Nursing & Rehabilitation in Odessa tests positive for COVID-19

No residents at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus at this time.

As of Wednesday, there are 289 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ector County.

You can read the full press release from Sienna Nursing & Rehabilitation below:

Sienna Nursing & Rehabilitation Update on COVID-19 Cases Associated with the Facility. We

have had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 after seeking testing on their own.

On May 11th Governor Gregg Abbott mandated that 100% nursing facility staff and residents be

proactively tested for COVID-19. That testing took place at Sienna on Tuesday, May 19th

.

Results form that testing showed all residents and staff, at the time, were negative. Residents and

families were all personally notified of their results.

We are working closely with the local health authority to determine a re-testing plan and

investigate the full spread of the outbreak.

Residents, families, and staff have all been notified that there has been a positive case by phone,

letter, or email.

Staff and residents are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), per Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

We will follow the CDC’s and the local health authority’s guidelines for staff’s return to work.

All residents are having their temperatures checked and are being screened for COVID-19

related symptoms three times per day. Facility team members have educated residents on social

distancing practices, infection control processes, and provided information on how to selfmonitor and report symptoms to a nursing team member.

Staff are screened upon arrival for their shift. They answer a series of questions about contact

and travel, then a designated team member takes and records their temperature. This staff

screening log is submitted to facility administration, daily.

We’ve provided extensive staff education. We have held staff in-services to ensure that they are

aware of risk factors, including signs and symptoms of COVID-19. We have held training on

proper infection control protocol including: regular handwashing, correct usage and disposal of

PPE, and social distancing practices.

As much as is possible, staff members only work on their assigned hallway with that hall’s

specific residents. This practice is known as consistent assignment and it helps to limit the

amount of people each resident interacts with.

We have enhanced disinfection and housekeeping measures. We are regularly cleaning high

touchpoint and resident use areas. Housekeeping team members have been provided additional,

extensive training on proper disinfecting techniques, disposal of trash, and cleaning of linens.

Highly nutritious meals are provided in the resident’s room. Residents continue to enjoy

engaging activities; however, all of these are being done one-on-one in their rooms.

Our Medical Director and state survey agencies have all been notified of the positive case and

the actions being taken. We have a dedicated infection preventionist that is ensuring we are

complying with all recommended procedures. We are optimistic that with all of these measures

in place the outbreak will be contained.

Patient privacy is of the utmost importance. We will not disclose the name of any patients that

have tested positive, nor will we disclose the name of any persons under investigation.

Media questions should be directed to the local health authority, as all of our policies are within

the scope of their guidance.

During this time, we have designated 3 phases of protocols. Phase 1 began on March 13th when

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency for the novel coronavirus

disease. Some actions taken then include, restricting visitation and practicing social distancing

within the facility. When we are made aware of a suspected case, we move to Phase 2 level

precautions. These precautions last until we are informed of conclusive test results.

In the event that anyone connected to our facility tests positive, we escalate to Phase 3

precautions. Which we are currently under now.

We want to provide accurate information in a transparent way. Regular updates will be posted on

the News tab of our website. We will post statements there weekly or as needed. These official

statements will provide the most factual, reliable information.

Questions and concerns can be answered by our Interim Administrator, Kristi Kelley at

(432) 333-4511