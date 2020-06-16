Advertisement

Two Medical Center Health Systems employees test positive for COVID-19

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health Systems has announced that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MCHS, one employee is a receptionist at the Family Health Clinic on West University.

MCHS says that the receptionist last worked on June 11 when they began showing symptoms.

The other employee is a nurse at Medical Center Hospital who does not work on the COVID-19 floors. They last worked on June 11.

Both cases are believed to be community-acquired. MCHS is working to notify patients and employees who had close contact with these two employees.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

TABC: Bars, Restaurants Warned to Follow Governor’s Order or Face License Suspension

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued a warning to all bar and restaurant operators to follow state protocols in light of COVID-19 concerns, or face their license being suspended.

News

Summer strength and conditioning program at Odessa High suspended after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The summer strength and conditioning program at the Odessa High School campus has been suspended after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Odessa Twin Peaks temporarily closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Twin Peaks in Odessa is temporarily closed on Tuesday for cleaning and sanitization after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Regal announces reopening of theaters in July

Updated: 6 hours ago
Regal Theatres is reopening across the United States next month.

Latest News

News

Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Ector County

Updated: 7 hours ago
A seventh COVID-19 related death has been reported in Ector County.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott points to “abundant” hospital capacity as Texas continues with business reopenings

Updated: 8 hours ago
The number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus has climbed recently in Texas. On Monday, the state reported that there are 2,326 patients with positive tests who are hospitalized — a new high for the state.

News

Balmorhea State Park grows with 643-acre land expansion

Updated: 8 hours ago
Balmorhea State Park is growing thanks to the purchase of 643 acres of land by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

National

FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

Updated: 8 hours ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children.

News

FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

Updated: 8 hours ago

Crime

Fort Stockton man in critical condition following drive-by shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.