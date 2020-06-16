Two Medical Center Health Systems employees test positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health Systems has announced that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MCHS, one employee is a receptionist at the Family Health Clinic on West University.
MCHS says that the receptionist last worked on June 11 when they began showing symptoms.
The other employee is a nurse at Medical Center Hospital who does not work on the COVID-19 floors. They last worked on June 11.
Both cases are believed to be community-acquired. MCHS is working to notify patients and employees who had close contact with these two employees.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.