Two Medical Center Health Systems employees test positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health Systems has announced that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MCHS, one employee is a receptionist at the Family Health Clinic on West University.

MCHS says that the receptionist last worked on June 11 when they began showing symptoms.

The other employee is a nurse at Medical Center Hospital who does not work on the COVID-19 floors. They last worked on June 11.

Both cases are believed to be community-acquired. MCHS is working to notify patients and employees who had close contact with these two employees.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.