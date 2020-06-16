Advertisement

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPORARY CO PRE-EMPLOYMENT TEST EXEMPTION

Applications will not be processed without the required documents. Correctional officer applicants must complete the State of Texas Application for Employment, TDCJ Employment

Application Supplement and the Statement of Availability, PERS-282b.

Test exemption applies to:

• Military Veterans

• Texas graduates from college or universities accredited by the Southern Association of College and School Commission on Colleges

• All other applicants will be exempt from the exam only if their application packet is complete.

• All forms must be 100% complete – no question unanswered including photo identification card, proof of education, etc.

• See complete list of required documents

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/divisions/hr/coinfo/reqdocs.html

To apply you may also fax, mail, or email your documents to:

TDCJ – Human Resources Headquarters

2 Financial Plaza, Suite 600

Huntsville, TX 77340

co4tx@tdcj.texas.gov

936-437-3111 (fax)

936-437-4098 (phone)

Submit Your Business Here

Latest News

West Texas Employment

JumBurrito

Updated: 23 hours ago
JumBurrito

West Texas Employment

Insignia Hospitality Group

Updated: 23 hours ago
Insignia Hospitality Group

West Texas Employment

Heads First Hair and Nail Salon

Updated: 23 hours ago
Heads First Hair and Nail Salon

West Texas Employment

FDF Energy Services

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
FDF Energy Services

Latest News

West Texas Employment

Permian Sign Company

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
Permian Sign Company

West Texas Employment

Domino’s

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
Domino's

West Texas Employment

Kent Companies

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
Kent Companies

West Texas Employment

Com-Pac Systems, Inc.

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
Com-Pac Systems, Inc.

West Texas Employment

Town of Pecos City

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
Town of Pecos City

West Texas Employment

NC Sturgeon / MSA

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
NC Sturgeon / MSA