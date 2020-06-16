Texas Department of Criminal Justice

TEMPORARY CO PRE-EMPLOYMENT TEST EXEMPTION

Applications will not be processed without the required documents. Correctional officer applicants must complete the State of Texas Application for Employment, TDCJ Employment

Application Supplement and the Statement of Availability, PERS-282b.

Test exemption applies to:

• Military Veterans

• Texas graduates from college or universities accredited by the Southern Association of College and School Commission on Colleges

• All other applicants will be exempt from the exam only if their application packet is complete.

• All forms must be 100% complete – no question unanswered including photo identification card, proof of education, etc.

• See complete list of required documents

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/divisions/hr/coinfo/reqdocs.html

To apply you may also fax, mail, or email your documents to:

TDCJ – Human Resources Headquarters

2 Financial Plaza, Suite 600

Huntsville, TX 77340

co4tx@tdcj.texas.gov

936-437-3111 (fax)

936-437-4098 (phone)