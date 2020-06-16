Advertisement

TABC: Bars, Restaurants Warned to Follow Governor’s Order or Face License Suspension

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (Source: Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued a warning to all bar and restaurant operators to follow state protocols in light of COVID-19 concerns, or face their license being suspended.

The TABC made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday. The release states “requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.”

The TABC says they are strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency liquor license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety, adding they have the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare.

According to the release, the first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second infraction will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

“It is essential that bars and restaurants follow the public safety checklist developed by the Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “There is nothing more important than the health and safety of Texans as we reopen, and there are consequences for businesses that do not follow the rules. TABC is working with local municipalities across the state to enforce the executive orders.”

Over the last month, the TABC says agents have inspected nearly 3,000 locations across the state. They say they’ve found that most operators are acting responsibly and following the rules.

The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas is developing and issuing guidelines to bars and restaurants, and the TABC says they will be on sight, “inspecting licensees to make sure the guidelines are followed.”

To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, follow this link.

You can find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, here.

