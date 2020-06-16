Summer strength and conditioning program at Odessa High suspended after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The summer strength and conditioning program at the Odessa High School campus has been suspended after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Ector County ISD, district officials learned of the positive test late Monday night.

The program will be suspended for the next 14 days to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The athlete who tested positive is now in quarantine and will need a written release from a doctor when it is okay for them to return.

Officials with the Athletics Department are now reviewing their systems to ensure that safety guidelines are sufficient.

