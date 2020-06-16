Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A seventh COVID-19 related death has been reported in Ector County.

According to Medical Center Hospital, a patient died from the virus early Tuesday morning.

MCH says that the patient was a 72-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on May 26. He had been on a ventilator.

As of Monday, there were 260 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ector County. 167 patients have recovered so far.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.