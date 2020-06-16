Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Ector County
Medical Center Hospital says that the patient was a 72-year-old man who had been on a ventilator.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A seventh COVID-19 related death has been reported in Ector County.
According to Medical Center Hospital, a patient died from the virus early Tuesday morning.
MCH says that the patient was a 72-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on May 26. He had been on a ventilator.
As of Monday, there were 260 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ector County. 167 patients have recovered so far.
