Odessa Twin Peaks temporarily closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Twin Peaks in Odessa is temporarily closed on Tuesday for cleaning and sanitization after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Twin Peaks shared the following statement with CBS7:
According to a sign left on the front door of the restaurant, Twin Peaks will be reopening at 5 p.m.
You can find the latest on COVID-19 cases in Ector County and West Texas here.
