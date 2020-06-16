Odessa Twin Peaks temporarily closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Twin Peaks in Odessa is temporarily closed on Tuesday for cleaning and sanitization after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Twin Peaks shared the following statement with CBS7:

Our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We were informed that one of our team members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have closed this location and are completing a comprehensive cleaning and sanitization process by a professional COVID-19 sanitation team. The restaurant will re-open once the professional cleaning has been completed for our guests and team members.

According to a sign left on the front door of the restaurant, Twin Peaks will be reopening at 5 p.m.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 cases in Ector County and West Texas here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.